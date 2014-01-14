Rogue Man Wanders Onto The Course During A World Cup Ski Race, Nearly Gets Train Wrecked

Norwegian alpine skier Henrik Kristoffersen narrowly avoided a major collision this weekend at a World Cup race in Adelboden.

As Kristoffersen made his way toward the lower part of the course, a guy on skis (who Universal Sports called a “course worker”) aimlessly glided in his path.

He looked liked he could barely ski.

Kristoffersen was allowed to re-run the race, and ended up finishing third. Considering downhill skiers can hit speeds of 90 mph during a run, he was lucky to avoid injury here (via Universal Sports):

