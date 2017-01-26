This travel blogger visited every country in the world and only spent $26 a day -- here's how

Henrik Jeppesen Henrik Jeppesen (far right) with Khalifa al-Ghwell, the former Prime Minister of Libya’s Western Government in Tripoli.

Henrik Jeppesen is a 27-year-old Danish travel blogger who’s visited every country in the world.

Despite being a full-time traveller, Jeppesen says he has only spent an average of AUD$26 a day for his trips so far — in large part by being economical and getting sponsorships from airlines and hotels.

“The world is a very hospitable place,” Jeppesen tells Business Insider.

Along his journey, Jeppesen has developed a following as a low-budget travel guru. You can follow his travels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

and his blog.

We spoke to Jeppesen to hear his story:

Jeppesen grew up in a remote area of Denmark called Thy that has a population of just over 40,000 people. From an early age, he made travelling and seeing the outside world a priority in his life. Henrik Jeppesen At 14, he set a goal of visiting 50 countries in his lifetime. That soon changed to 100 countries, before he eventually decided to just go for every country in the world. Henrik Jeppesen Jeppesen's photo from The Maldives. He started saving and looked for ways to travel cost-efficiently. He took advantage of local couch-surfing networks and hitchhiked thousands of times. Sometimes he ended up sleeping in public spots, like a bus station in Niger. 'The world is a safe place to travel,' he says. Henrik Jeppesen Jeppesen's photo from Niger River, Niamey, Niger. One key tip: travel lightly. Jeppesen says he was able to travel for months without a single suitcase. All he had was his iPhone and charger, passport, credit card, headphones, and an extra pair of underwear. Henrik Jeppesen Jeppesen near the city of Sana'a in Yemen. His blog soon started to gain traction, and by 2010, hotels began to host him for free in exchange for coverage on his blog. He says he's stayed at more than 1,000 luxury hotels to date. Henrik Jeppesen Picture of Palacio Duhau, Park Hyatt Buenos Aires. Jeppesen says it's 'probably the best Hyatt hotel in the world.' In 2012, after visiting 100 countries, Jeppesen reached out to airlines and asked for free sponsorships. More than 100 airlines have sponsored him so far. In 2013, Jeppesen went to Greenland thanks to this flight from Norlandair. Henrik Jeppesen In total, Jeppesen says he's spent around $80,000 to $105,000 for the 3,000 days it took him to visit every country in the world -- which is about $25 to $33 a day on average. 'Some days were expensive, while many days were completely free,' he says. Henrik Jeppesen Jeppesen on a beach in Sierra Leone. Today, he has more than 100,000 followers on social media, like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. He's able to financially support himself through his blog and social media influence, which often lead to business partnerships. He also gives lectures and writes books. Henrik Jeppesen Jeppesen giving an interview in Yemen. His three favourite countries are South Africa, New Zealand, and Italy. He likes South Africa the most because of its diversity, people, food, and nature. Henrik Jeppesen Jeppesen on a Safari in South Africa. He says North Korea was the 'most interesting travel experience of my life.' Here's a picture he took while in Pyongyang, the capital city of North Korea. Henrik Jeppesen He reached his goal of travelling to every country in the world after his visit to Eritrea in East Africa. Here's Jeppesen's photo of Eritrea. Henrik Jeppesen Here are some budget travelling tips he gave on his blog: take advantage of credit card miles and points, avoid restaurants, follow travel bloggers, always try to hitchhike, go for low-cost airlines, and be creative with visas. Henrik Jeppesen Kangaroos at Chateau Yering, Australia. See the full list of travel tips here. It wasn't always easy to make all these trips. Although no country bans Danish citizens, some countries like Saudi Arabia, Angola, and Syria made it difficult to get travel visas, he says. Henrik Jeppesen One of the many photos Jeppesen took in Saudi Arabia. Read more about Jeppesen's trip to Saudi Arabia here. He's also faced some dangerous situations. During his trip to India, the driver of the car he was hitchhiking in suddenly stopped and drank a whole bottle of vodka before driving again. 'It was very scary, but I got safely to a town in West Bengal after a couple of hours. I should have paid for a taxi, but I had the mindset of saving wherever possible at the time to increase the chance of completing the project of visiting every country,' Jeppesen says. Henrik Jeppesen Taj Mahal Pro tip on how to avoid dangerous situations: 'Don't hitchhike at night. Before going to certain countries, always have local contacts you can trust. It's worth it to spend the time to find trustworthy contacts instead of going and being at high risk,' he says. Henrik Jeppesen Jeppesen got into a car accident near Cité Soleil in Haiti, where he calls 'the most dangerous place in the world.' Despite being to every country in the world, Jeppesen still has 36 territories that he hasn't been to yet. His goal now is to visit all 325 countries AND territories to set a new world record. 'Visiting all the territories is a lot more difficult. I don't know if I will ever be allowed to visit Wake Island and the British Indian Ocean Territory but I will do my best,' he says. Henrik Jeppesen The beach at Itsandra Beach Resort in Comoros, which Jeppesen calls 'one of the poorest and least visited countries in the world.' Jeppesen says he would recommend that others follow his lifestyle. 'It's probably the best decision I've ever made in my life. It's not for everyone, but I think many would love it if they find a way to make it work,' he says. Henrik Jeppesen Jeppesen in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo. It's because the more you go to other parts of the world, you'll realise 'the world is a very hospitable place,' he says. 'There is much more to the world than what you see on the news. That's one of many reasons to travel,' he tells us. Henrik Jeppesen A welcome note Jeppesen received at the Four Seasons Hotel in Doha.

