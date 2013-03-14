The Co-Founder Of Fisker Just Quit The Struggling Electric Car Company

Henrik Fisker co-founded Fisker Automotive.

Photo: Fisker

Henrik Fisker, co-founder and executive chairman of electric car company Fisker Automotive, quit the company today.In a statement sent to Autocar and other outlets, Fisker confirmed his resignation from the company bearing his name, citing disagreements over the company’s strategy.



The statement confirms, “The main reasons for his resignation are several major disagreements that Henrik Fisker has with the Fisker Automotive executive management on the business strategy.”

Fisker’s resignation comes out of the blue, though troubles have been brewing at the company for some time now.

The carmaker has been plagued with problems over the last few years, ranging from build quality issues in early cars, through high-profile fires, and the loss of several hundred vehicles at a port ravaged by Superstorm Sandy last year.

These problems have been compounded by the slow takeover process of its battery supplier, the now Chinese-owned A123 Systems.

The lack of supply from A123 during its bankruptcy forced the company to suspend production–and no Karma range-extended electric luxury sedans have been produced since last July.

At one of his most recent public appearance, Henrik Fisker refused to talk in detail about the investors the company is seeking.

Instead, his fairly standard presentation covered minor details about the gas mileage achieved by Karma drivers, the firm’s Chinese sales, and future restarting of Karma production.

It’s now even less clear where Fisker Automotive’s investors might come in, though Henrik Fisker’s statement ended on a positive note.

“Given the confidential nature of this matter, at this point in our process we can only confirm that the company has received detailed proposals from multiple parties in different continents which are now being evaluated by the company and its advisors,” he wrote.

“The company is pleased with the level of interest from potential partners which underscore the attractiveness and relevance of Fisker’s proven EV powertrain technology, design and strategy.”

The privately-held Fisker Automotive has not yet commented on the resignation of its founder.

