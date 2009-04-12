Henrik Fisker: China Won't Beat The U.S. In Electric Cars (VIDEO)

Henrik Fisker, CEO Fisker Automotive, tells us that China doesn’t understand American culture, which will hold back its chances for success in the electric auto game. But, if the government doesn’t provide some loans for promising technology developments, then before we know it, we’ll be passed by China just like Japan once passed us in the auto industry.



