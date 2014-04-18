The Guy Behind Failed Fisker Automotive Is Back With A Motorcycle Design

Henrik Fisker, the founder of recently bankrupt electric car venture Fisker Automotive, is back in the public eye with his first motorcycle design.

Fisker made his name as a designer, creating worship-worthy cars like the BMW Z8 and Aston Martin DB9. The Karma Fisker, while riddled with reliability issues, is undeniably gorgeous.

Fisker Automotive never got off the ground, despite a government loan, and went bankrupt in November 2013.

The new motorcycle, dubbed the Viking Concept, is made for Lauge Jensen, the motorcycle company acquired in 2012 by Anders Kirk Johansen, the Danish businessman whose grandfather, Ole Kirk Christiansen, invented LEGO toys.

The 660-pound motorcycle’s engine, built in Wisconsin, delivers 100 horsepower and will send it up to 130 mph and get 30 miles per gallon.

Looks cool:

