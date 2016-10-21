Henrik Fisker just released a teaser image of his Tesla rival

Henrik Fisker just gave us a glimpse of the electric car he said will boast a range greater than 400 miles:

The car has butterfly doors and will have a structure made of carbon fibre and aluminium, according to an email sent to journalists Thursday. The email states the car has “larger interior than its closest competitor” with a focus on a user experience that brings “technology and streaming content into a simple logical order.”

Fisker told Business Insider the car will fall in the same price as a high-end Tesla Model S. That car will pave the way for a more consumer friendly electric car that Fisker claims will be cheaper than the Chevy Bolt and Tesla Model 3, which are priced at $37,500 and $35,000 before federal tax exemptions, respectively.

Fisker will show a clearer image of the car next week, according to the email.

Fisker told Business Insider that he sees Tesla has his big competition once he releases the electric car.

“I think it’s pretty clear when you look at the market, when you look at the premium market, there’s really only one company that is out there…and it’s Tesla,” he said.

Fisker is aiming to reveal the electric car in the latter half of 2017 as part of his newly minted company Fisker Inc. Fisker said he is planning to use new battery technology being developed by his battery division, Fisker Nanotech, to achieve a 400+ mile range.

Fisker said the cars will use graphene supercapacitors instead of traditional lithium ion batteries. The car will most likely be produced by VLF Automotive, an auto company Fisker joined in January.

Fisker is currently producing his supercar, the Force 1, through VLF Automotive. He is best known as the automotive designer behind iconic cars like the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin DB9. Fisker was the force behind a luxury hybrid called the Karma, which had a hoast of battery issues. Fisker’s company behind the Karma, Fisker Automotive, went bankrupt in 2011.

