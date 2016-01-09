The Fisker Karma is making a comeback -- with a Corvette engine

Courtesy of VLF Automotive The VLF Destino, a Corvette-engined version of the Fisker Karma.

Acclaimed car designer Henrik Fisker announced Friday the creation of VLF Automotive, a new car maker to introduce two models at the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.

Partnering with former GM vice-chairman Bob Lutz and CEO Gilbert Villarreal, the company will begin production of the Destino, a Corvette-engined version of Fisker’s formerly electric-hybrid Karma and a yet-to-be-seen $300,000 supercar called the “Force 1.”

The cars would be manufactured in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The Destino will produce 638 horsepower and will have an estimated top speed of around 200 mph, according to the VLF press release. List price will be $229,000.

Fisker’s former designs include the BMW Z8 and the Aston Martin Vantage and DB9.

The innovative Karma, the first offering from his independent Fisker automotive, was ultimately unsuccessful after the car proved too expensive to produce. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2013 and was later sold to a Chinese firm.

Details are scarce about the new “Force 1” concept car, although alleged design similarities to several Aston Martin models have already resulted in one lawsuit.

