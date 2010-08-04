Laid Off HSBC & Credit Suisse Banker Now Making Way More Money By Posing Nude

Henrietta Leung used to be an i-banker making more than £120,000-a-year, but now she’s making way more, as a racy “MILF” model, says the Sun.



After getting laid off from Credit Suisse (before which she was at HSBC), Leung decided to try nude modelling.

(Check out one of her topless (NSFW) shots on The Sun.)

Her success didn’t come easy. At first, she posed naked about 30 times and only made £500 total (£100-a-time, 5 times).

But she didn’t want to stop. “I love the work,” she says.

So she started body-building, and that’s when the real money started coming in.

Posing for “very edgy shots” taken with a male model, Leung says she makes £500 a day. That’s easily almost £200,000 per year.

Plus, she also participates in bodybuilding and fitness modelling competitions, which will also bring in extra money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.