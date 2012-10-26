An Incredibly Powerful Cadillac Broke 220 MPH On A Texas Road

The Cadillac CTS-V from Hennessey Performance started making headlines more than a year ago, when it was revealed that the modified coupe would have a stunning 1,226 bhp. That’s more than double the already impressive 556hp the CTS-V gets from Cadillac.



On Tuesday, Hennessey, based outside Houston, tested out the Cadillac’s capability in the ideal setting: The stretch of San Antonio’s Highway 130 that has an 85 mph speed limit, the highest in the country.

Of course, that is not nearly enough for the car Hennessey says does 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, runs the quarter mile in 10.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 242 mph.

It didn’t quite reach that on Tuesday, topping out at 220.5 mph.

Only 12 of the modified Caddies will be built, so just about everyone will have to content themselves with this video, and hopefully more to come.

Watch the monster in action:



