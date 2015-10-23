Tony Hawk helped Hendo design a better hoverboard

It’s only fitting that Arx Pax released their new version of the Hendo hoverboard Wednesday — the same day Marty McFly made it to 2015 and rode a hoverboard himself.

California couple Jill and Greg Henderson launched a Kickstarter campaign last year to create the Hendo hoverboard. Backers contributed $US10,000 to the campaign to make the hoverboard a reality.

The latest version, called the Hendo 2.0, comes with some added perks. It still can only ride on a conductive surface, like a copper-plated floor, but it comes with a longer battery life and eliminates the loud whining noise the older model emanated. The hoverboard comes with mag-lev motors so that it’s easier to steer and has a sleeker design.

Tony Hawk gave input for the Hendo Hoverboard design, which comes with a safety kill switch so you can stop the board if it gets away.

“Getting Tony’s feedback made a huge difference in our design approach,” Greg Henderson, Arx Pax co-founder and CEO, wrote in a press statement. “After some long discussions, we all agreed that the hoverboard should be as intuitive as possible, so we used a traditional deck as the user interface.”

Kickstarter backers will receive the latest hoverboard in the near future. Arx Pax will not release a consumer version, but instead plans on developing the Magnetic Force Architecture technology that underlies the hoverboard.

Bob Gale, one of the screenwriters for ‘Back to the Future II,’ embraced the Hendo Hoverboard’s new design.

“It was a total high riding the Hendo because it embodied what we were trying to create in 1989,” Gale said in the press statement. “The Hendersons’ movie-inspired technology has led to not only a functional hoverboard, but also other fascinating hover applications.”

