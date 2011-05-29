Henderson Vs. Fedor Is Official For July 30

Dan Henderson confirmed that the expected Henderson vs. Fedor Strikeforce Super Fight is finally official. Hendo revealed the news on the latest Inside MMA broadcast along with a bold fight prediction. “I’m going to beat him up.”



The news finally seals the deal on a Henderson vs. Emelianenko fight that has been talked about for almost two months. News broke in April that both sides were heavily negotiating for a July Super Fight. It was further reported earlier this month that the fight had been agreed upon with an announcement forthcoming within 24-72 hours. Well it took a lot more than 24 hours but for the world of MMA it was certainly worth the wait.

Henderson acknowledged that the fight was official on this week’s Inside MMA broadcast on HD Net. Henderson said the fight would be at heavyweight, non-title, and would take place on July 30 in Chicago, IL. While nothing was said about the broadcast, it is believed that the fight will be broadcast live on Showtime.

Continue reading & watch the video at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.