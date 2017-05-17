The world's most polluted island has nearly 40 million pieces of plastic waste -- here's what it's like

Henderson Island is home to nearly 40 million pieces of plastic waste.

The South Pacific island has been found by marine scientists to have the highest density of debris recorded anywhere in the world, holding 99.8% of plastic pollution.

The tiny island is in the path of the South Pacific Gyre – an ocean current. This is why it accumulates as much as 17 tonnes of plastic rubbish.

Henderson Island is a World Heritage Listed site but has yet to undergo a cleanup operation.

Produced by David Ibekwe.

