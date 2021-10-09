How a bonsai tree is professionally restored

Darren George runs the YouTube channel Gro Bonsai, where he restores and maintains bonsai trees.

He shows us how he restores a bonsai tree.

This includes removing the tree from the pot, removing matted roots, and resecuring the tree.

Darren George runs the YouTube channel Gro Bonsai, where he restores and maintains bonsai trees. He shows us how he restores a hemlock bonsai by removing the tree from the pot without causing damage to the trunk, removing matted roots, securing the tree back in the pot, putting new soil and moss in, and styling the branches.