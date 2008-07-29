'Helvetica' Director Gary Hustwit's Next Film: Industrial Design Documentary

Gary Hustwit, who directed ‘Helvetica’, the excellent documentary about typography and graphic design, just announced his new film: ‘Objectified’, a documentary about industrial design.



It’s a look at the creativity at work behind everything from toothbrushes to tech gadgets. It’s about the people who re-examine, re-evaluate and re-invent our manufactured environment on a daily basis. It’s about personal expression, identity, consumerism, and sustainability. It’s about our relationship to mass-produced objects and, by extension, the people who design them.

Among his subjects: Jonathan Ive, the British-born designer who’s the SVP of Industrial Design at Apple (AAPL) and one of the brains behind the iMac, the iPod, and the iPhone.

Hustwit was among the creative/web luminaries at the ‘Field-Tested Books’ reading in New York last night, organised by Chicago-based publisher/creative firm Coudal Partners. ‘Helvetica’ was Hustwit’s directorial debut; he also produced ‘I Am Trying To Break Your Heart’, the Wilco movie.

Photo: Objectifiedfilm.com

