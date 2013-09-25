Reader's Digest Dropped Wallets In 19 Cities To Find Out Which One Was The Most Honest

If you lose your wallet, better hope you’re in Finland.

Reader’s Digest wanted to know which world city was the most honest, so they “lost” 192 wallets around the world.

In each of the 19 cities, they included a name, mobile phone number, family photo, coupons, and business cards in the discarded wallet, as well as $US50 in whichever currency the country used.

They then left 12 wallets around each city near parks, shopping malls, and on sidewalks, and counted how many were returned.

Here are the results:

1. Helsinki, Finland (Wallets returned: 11 out of 12)

2. Mumbai, India (Wallets returned: 9 out of 12)

3. (TIE) Budapest, Hungary (Wallets returned: 8 out of 12)

3. (TIE) New York City, U.S.A. (Wallets returned: 8 out of 12)

4. (TIE) Moscow, Russia (Wallets returned: 7 out of 12)

4. (TIE) Amsterdam, the Netherlands (Wallets returned: 7 out of 12)

5. (TIE) Berlin, Germany (Wallets returned: 6 out of 12)

5. (TIE) Ljubljana, Slovenia (Wallets returned: 6 out of 12)

6. (TIE) London, England (Wallets returned: 5 out of 12)

6. (TIE) Warsaw, Poland (Wallets returned: 5 out of 12)

7. (TIE) Bucharest, Romania (Wallets returned: 4 out of 12)

7. (TIE) Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Wallets returned: 4 out of 12)

7. (TIE) Zurich, Switzerland (Wallets returned: 4 out of 12)

8. Prague, Czech Republic (Wallets returned: 3 out of 12)

9. Madrid, Spain (Wallets returned: 2 out of 12)

10. Lisbon, Portugal (Wallets returned:1 out of 12)

Out of the 192 wallets they dropped, 90 wallets were returned, or about 47%.

Head over to Reader’s Digest to see more about their experiment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.