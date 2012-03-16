Backing An Israeli Strike Against Iran Would Be A Clear Violation Of US Law

This post originally appeared at The Christian Science Monitor.
If Israel should launch a unilateral attack on Iran in response to a mere threat to weaponize its nuclear program, should the United States come to Israel’s aid?
Before responding affirmatively, American policymakers should consider a word that has rarely appeared in the public debates on Iran or in the media. That word is ‘law’: international law and US law.
During the meeting of the pro-Israel lobbying group, AIPAC, earlier this month, Republican senators and presidential candidates fell over themselves in calling for US solidarity with Israel should it launch a preemptive strike on Iran.
