Here's A Cop Helping Someone Light Up A Gigantic Two-Pound Joint

Marijuana legalization appears to be going well in Washington State.
Here’s a picture of a Makisupa policeman helping a man light a marijuana joint that weighs two pounds at the Northwest Harvest Fest in Bow, Washington.
Special thanks to Barry Poppins at WeedMap’s news site Marijuana.com for posting it:
Here’s the full video:
Earlier this year at U.C. Santa Cruz, police decided that rather than assisting the celebrants in lighting a two pound joint they would instead confiscate it. How far we’ve come.
