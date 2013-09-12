Here's A Cop Helping Someone Light Up A Gigantic Two-Pound Joint

Marijuana legalization appears to be going well in Washington State.

Here’s a picture of a Makisupa policeman helping a man light a marijuana joint that weighs two pounds at the Northwest Harvest Fest in Bow, Washington.

Special thanks to Barry Poppins at WeedMap’s news site Marijuana.com for posting it:

Here’s the full video:

Earlier this year at U.C. Santa Cruz, police decided that rather than assisting the celebrants in lighting a two pound joint they would instead confiscate it. How far we’ve come.

