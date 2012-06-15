NextNY: The Next Generation of Digital Movers and Shakers in NY

NextNY is a community of almost 1000 people immersed in New York’s tech and digital media industries. The site was started by Charlie Odonnell (Union Square Ventures, Oddcast, This is Going to Be Big), and is largely user-generated. Check out their Web site and mailing list for local news, discussions (ranging from tech questions to job openings), resources, and event listings.



