Help Yahoo Find Its New CEO: Post Nominations Here

Yahoo needs a great new CEO, and it needs one fast. Yahoo’s new CEO has to be able to make huge cost cuts, inspire the remaining Yahoos, devise a compelling strategy, win over Wall Street, and make Yahoo great again (or sell it to Microsoft). He or she MUST understand the industry: Yahoo can’t afford to wait six months for someone from, say, the TV industry to understand why search is a natural monopoly. So this is a tall order.



Yes, we know, Heidrick & Struggles and Yahoo’s board are on the case. But they need help. So post all nominations for Yahoo’s new CEO below.

Here are some to get started:

Sue Decker. Not particularly popular among our readers, but an obvious choice. Smart, driven, talented, knows industry and company cold. Obviously a lot of baggage.

Ellen Siminoff. Yahoo employee No. 6, left company after Bubble 1.0 burst. Has since run Efficient Frontier and worked on/for dozens of boards and other companies. Knows industry and company cold. Tough.

Kevin Ryan. Former CEO of DoubleClick. Knows industry cold. Plenty of operating experience, albeit of a smaller company. (Disclosure: Kevin’s Chairman of SAI)

Max Levchin. A popular suggestion last time we did this exercise. Yahoo would probably have to acquire Slide.

Tim Armstrong. Head of revenue at Google. Probably ready for his own command.

Kara Swisher adds a bunch more:

Peter Chernin. News Corp. No. 2. In mid-contract talks with News Corp., so available. Very senior and capable media exec.

Dan Rosensweig. Ex-COO of Yahoo, now a partner at Quadrangle.

Maggie Wilderotter. Former Microsoft exec, Yahoo board member.

Meg Whitman. Former CEO of eBay. We’d veto this one. Not because we don’t like Meg, but because we think she effectively retired on the job five years before she left eBay.

Jon Miller. Ex AOL CEO

Please add more (and rationale) below…

See Also:

Will Jerry’s Departure Bring Microsoft Back To The Table?

What About The Yahoo-AOL Deal?

Does A New Yahoo CEO Mean More Rounds Of Cost Cuts?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.