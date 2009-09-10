Help! We Want To Watch The BBC's Last Days Of Lehman

Wow. So the BBC has created an original, 1-hour dramatization of the last days of Lehman Brothers, and based on this FT Alphaville writeup it sounds hilarious(ly bad).



But when we went to check it out, we got the following warning. Still, just the picture of the actors (presumably playing Fuld and Paulson) really makes us want to see it. So who’s seen it, and who can help us locate a version that’s viewable in the US?

