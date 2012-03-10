Help, We Can't Stop Listening To This Bieber-Endorsed Teeny-Bopper Tune

We tried to ignore Carly Rae Jepsen‘s “Call Me Maybe” but it just won’t go away.



The teeny-bopper tune has been stuck in our head for weeks, no thanks to the music video we have on loop during office hours. We’ve even turned our male co-workers onto the catchy beat (you know who you are).

It’s not that the car-washing video is great or that Carly Rae herself is that intriguing—there’s just something about the song that has made it impossible to get sick of.

Don’t believe us? We dare you to listen to the below just once.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

How many times did you just hit “replay”? Be honest with yourself.

It’s OK, friend, we’re not the only ones obsessing over this guilty little pleasure.

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Ashley Tisdale even posted a video of themselves dancing around in their sweatpants and fake mustaches lipsynching the song.

Yes, it just got even better. And yes, we’re aware this post will likely bring fun-haters but stop being a grinch and just watch below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

20 million hits later, “Call Me Maybe” is a certified hit and has even gone platinum in Jepsen and Bieber’s homeland of Canada.

But Jepsen isn’t just after-school fun for the Biebs.

The 26-year-old singer just signed with Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, on his SchoolBoy Records label last month after Bieber’s urging.

So, like, Bieber told Jepsen to “call him maybe” and the rest is Canadian pop music history.

“When I was in Canada, I heard a song on the radio called ‘Call Me Maybe,’ and I thought it was a smash,” Bieber told MuchMusic. “So I started doing my research and found out who it was. Her name is Carly Rae Jepsen, and I want everyone to know we signed her so everyone can check her out. She’s gonna blow up.”

In honour of the impending weekend, why don’t you “maybe” just take one more listen above?

You’re welcome.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.