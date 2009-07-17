HELP WANTED: Treasury Hiring humour Specialist

Do you like reading Clusterstock, and alternate between crying and laughing when you read about the government’s actions to stem the financial crisis? Do you see the dark humour in the financial crisis?



Well then the Treasury has a gig for you (via Drudge)

The Contractor shall conduct two, 3-hour, humour in the Workplace programs that will discuss the power of humour in the workplace, the close relationship between humour and stress, and why humour is one of the most important ways that we communicate in business and office life. Participants shall experience demonstrations of cartoons being created on the spot. The contractor shall have the ability to create cartoons on the spot about BPD jobs. The presenter shall refrain from using any foul language during the presentation. This is a business environment and we need the presenter to address a business audience.

Upon completion of the course, participants shall be able to:

• Understand the importance and power of humour in the workplace in a responsible manner

• How to use talents in a creative way that adds humour to everyday experiences

• Alleviate stress in home and the office

• Know how and why humour is important to communication

• Improve work-place relationships

• Prevent burn-out

No wonder Geithner wants the Treasury’s budget increased.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.