Help Wanted: Must Know Murdoch, Must Write Fast

Peter Kafka
Images3

Anyone have six months free to write something quick about Rupert Murdoch? Penguin’s Portfolio business book imprint wants something on the mogul, stat. We’d like to try, but we’re a bit busy right now with the whole startup thing. If you’re interested, drop us a line at [email protected] and we’ll connect you with the good folks who contacted us about the project.

