HELP WANTED: Microsoft Seeking New Yahoo Board Members

Microsoft’s ransacking the Valley to find Yahoo board candidates, Kara Swisher says, in preparation for its attempt to get Yahoo’s current board sacked. Microsoft only has about three weeks to find a full slate of nominees, so it has to move fast. And we’re here to help.



Please help Microsoft’s search by adding candidates in the Comments below. In the meantime, here are a few suggestions:

Henry Blodget, SAI Editor and CEO. Former Wall Street bigwig, knows Yahoo well, owns the stock, and loves the company (the last two attributes being a source of much ridicule among the digerati). Who wouldn’t want a disgraced Wall Street analyst on the board?

Kevin Ryan, SAI Chairman and former DoubleClick CEO. We haven’t run this by Kevin yet, but he’d be perfect! Knows the business, knows everyone in the industry, supremely competent–a perfect candidate!

Dan Rosensweig, Quadrangle partner and former Yahoo president. Want to win over the Valley and lots of Yahoos? Bring Dan back!

Lots more slots to go. Please help in comments below!

