Help Wanted: Clusterstock Reader In Nantucket, MA

Are there any Clusterstock readers near Nantucket with a little extra time on their hands?



We’re trying to get a copy of the lawsuit against Madoff fundraiser Frank Avellino — the one brought by his housekeeper — but unfortunately, the Nantucket District Court is pretty low tech. We’d need to send them an actual physical letter and a check to get copies. No email. That’s fine, we can do that, but we’re impatient around here.

So if you or anyone you know is interested in some participatory investigative journalism, please ping us at [email protected] and we’ll figure out the details. If you know of someone who might be able to do it, please send them this link.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.