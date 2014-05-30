HELP WANTED: Business Insider Is Hiring An Ad Traffic Manager In San Francisco Or New York City

Business Insider is looking for a new Ad Traffic Manager to be located in our San Francisco or New York office.

The Ad Traffic Manager will join an exciting team that is responsible for executing advertising campaigns for a growing list of major advertisers and agencies. In addition, the individual will be responsible for setting up new campaigns, making sure our clients ads run correctly on the site, trouble-shooting ad issues, and working with the entire Sales Operations team to ensure campaigns go off without a hitch.

This role is an incredible way to enhance your career at a fast-growing digital publishing company. You’ll interact with Sales, Account Management, Business Development, External Vendors, Programmatic, and Editorial groups. In addition, this individual will be responsible for running campaigns on desktop, mobile, video, email, private marketplace, and other emerging formats.

Duties include:

Ensuring that all aspects of campaigns get scheduled properly so campaigns go live on time

Managing the ad QA process, which includes making sure client assets work properly in all browsers and operating systems.

Managing the set-up process for new ad campaigns

Creating a checklist to make sure we have all creative elements in on time for new campaigns, and working with all team members to ensure creative deadlines are being met.

Using HTML skills to make sure client tracking elements are implemented properly on our site and through our email newsletter systems.

Collaborating with internal teams to test and approve new and innovative ad formats for our site.

The successful candidate should be an operation-focused individual with 2+ years of experience in trafficking or account support. The ideal candidate must have a BA/BS Degree and be extremely detail- oriented, exceptionally organised, has the ability to multitask and manage multiple accounts, possesses strong written and verbal communication skills, solid computer/technical sills, and thrives in a fast-paced, deadline oriented environment. He or she must have a working knowledge of HTML skills, be familiar with Javascript, and have basic knowledge of ad servers such as DFP, Sizemik, or Atlas.

If this is the job for you, please upload your resume here: http://jobsco.re/1jvoMnC

