HELP WANTED: Business Insider Is Hiring A Senior US Tech Editor

Warner Bros. This is pretty much exactly what it’s like working at Business Insider.

Business Insider’s Tech section is growing, and we’re hiring a senior editor in New York to help manage our tech coverage.

This could be the most fun job in journalism right now.

The ideal candidate will direct coverage, edit, and write about the hottest companies on the planet, including Apple, Facebook, and Google.

Our tech section covers everything from the craziest new mobile apps to gigantic industrial robots. We need someone who is as enthusiastic about covering gossip and Twitter fights as he/she is about competitive strategy analysis and litigation.

This job is for a player-coach: someone who can both lead a small team of reporters while writing their own stories. We are NOT necessarily looking for someone with years of tech news experience. Rather, we want someone who is highly organised, witty, and curious about how it is that certain companies dominate our lives while others crumble into dust.

The ideal candidate has these qualities:

You find traditional business news coverage boring.

You’re psyched to work with text, photos, video, graphics and audio — often all in the same story.

Your spelling, punctuation and headline-writing are impeccable.

You can work without supervision and are comfortable writing several items per day.

You love the tone and style of BI and read the site often.

You know how to use Twitter, Facebook and other social media to attract and engage an audience.

Business Insider offers competitive salary and benefits packages. This job is full-time in our Manhattan headquarters.

To apply: Please send an email consisting of no more than three paragraphs about yourself, a link to your LinkedIn resume, and five clips to [email protected] Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.