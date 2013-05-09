If Being A mum Was A Job With A $60,000 Salary, Here's What The Help-Wanted Ad Would Look Like

This week, Insure.com released its annual Mother’s Day Index valuing mums’ work as if it were a salary, at $59,862, down from $60,182 in 2012 and $61,436 in 2011.



The insurance website makes its calculation based on the tasks mothers are presumed to be doing. The site cross-references that with wage data statistics provided by the Bureau of labour.

Weirdly, most mothers believe their worth to be even less than Insure.com’s $60,000 estimate. More than 50% of mums told the company they’d take less than $50,000 per year, with 11% of them valuing their work at under $10,000.

So, if motherhood were an actual job, with a $60,000 salary, what would the help-wanted ad look like? Here’s our version:

