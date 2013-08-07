Help Us Fix Reddit By Showing Us How It Should Be Redesigned

We love

Reddit. It’s one of the single best sources of unusual news and new ideas on the internet.

It’s success is staggering: 70 million unique readers per month, and pageviews in the billions.

But we think you can show us how it can be improved.

We link back to Reddit all the time. And, of course, we love it when Reddit users link to Business Insider stories.

But Reddit has a big, big problem: It’s difficult to use and its design is counterintuitive. The permalinks and comments can be difficult to follow, particularly for new users. Even those links don’t show the entirety of a Reddit conversation: There are “parent” and “load more comments” links, too.

If you land on a Reddit page that’s in the middle of one of these conversations, it can be difficult to figure out where it begins.

And, while Reddit is a great source of photos and video via Imgur and others, Reddit itself looks pretty much like the internet did back in 1996: Lots and lots of ugly text.

So we want you to redesign Reddit for us. This is an invitation to designers — product, user interface and creative directors — to send us speculative concept redesigns for a new, improved, visual Reddit.

We’ve run a few of the spec redesigns before. Here are some beautiful ones for iPhone 6, Twitter and Facebook.

So, send us your spec designs for Reddit to [email protected]

We’re looking for big, beautiful images that are more than 800 pixels wide. We do NOT want your advice in text. We’ll leave this invitation open for a couple of weeks and then we’ll start publishing the best ones. (Designers will obviously get fully credited.)

Get to work!

