Help Us Choose 2010's Biggest Winners For The Sports Page 100

Photo: Original image: National Guard/Flickr

Sports is all about winners and losers. (And no one cares about the losers.)But who wins better than anyone? There were a lot of people in sports business who did their best to make 2010 their year and we want to figure out whose victories had the biggest impact on our world.



We’re going to count the best in the biz — owners and agents, GMs and reporters, even coaches and player. Although a few clutch jump shots won’t get you on this list. You need get it done, both on and off the field.

We need your help though. Do you think Roger Goodell strengthened his grip on the NFL players or did the Steinbrenners show everyone who’s The Boss again? Is the LeBron James the new media mogul to be reckoned with or is Pat Riley the real brains behind “The Decision”?

More importantly, who are the people behind the scenes, the unknown rock stars that make the world’s best loved industry hum? Who’s are the important executives, salesmen, agents, or newshounds that the world hasn’t met yet, but needs to?

Leave your nominations in the survey box below, then put your favourites in the comments. We’ll add them to our own and then build the definitive ranking of who had the best year in 2010.

Create your free online surveys with SurveyMonkey, the world’s leading questionnaire tool.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.