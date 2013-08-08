VOTE NOW: Help Us Choose The World's Best Engineering Schools

Some of the best engineering schools in the world serve as feeder programs for the best technology companies out there — like Facebook, Google and Apple.

But which school is most likely to land you the job you want?

The U.S. News & World Report says the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the top engineering college in the world, followed by Stanford University and the California Institute of Technology.

The U.S. News & World report is obviously great, but it doesn’t really tell you which schools have the most valuable programs. In other words, it leaves you wondering which ones will actually help you get a job.

That’s what we’re here for. But we need your help.

We’ve assembled a big list of schools from engineers, industry professionals and entrepreneurs that work at some of the most popular technology companies out there.

Please take 10 minutes to answer the questions below. Very soon, we’ll reveal the new definitive list of the World’s Best Engineering Schools.

Keep in mind the list is not comprehensive — if there’s a college missing, add it below!

