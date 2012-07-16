All Of These Big Companies Are Hiring Right Now

With the continuing challenges in the jobs picture, you’d think companies would have it too good?



Here are 50 of our employer friends looking to hire right now:

Microsoft

Citi

Verizon

PwC

ADP

Accenture

Kforce, Inc.

Novo Nordisk

Sears Holdings Management Corporation

Chrysler

HP

Coventry Health Care

Home Depot

Baxter

Avanade

Rosetta Stone

Amazon

Thomson Reuters

Macy’s

Mercer

UPS

Bloomberg

Pitney Bowes

Quintiles

GE Energy

Gentiva

UnitedHealth Group

Ingram Micro

Aon Hewitt

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Daiichi Sankyo

The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.

Hospira

Cox Communications

MR Elgin

DaVita, Inc.

Futurestep

Unisys

Owens Corning

VeriSign, Inc.

Georgia Pacific

Gallup

Oracle

Starbucks Coffee Company

GE Transportation

Sava Senior Care

Staples

Sierra Nevada Corporation

MasterBrand Cabinets

Quest Software

You might ask: how can that be? With the unemployment rate still above eight per cent, and the discourage rate even higher, how can it be that so many companies are hiring so many people?

Well, it’s two things, Readers.

First off, you have to remember that most hiring is replacement hiring. It’s not companies saying that they’re going to grow their workforce by leaps and bounds, rather, it’s companies replacing routine attrition that occurs as employees flow in and out of any organisation.

Think of it this way. Even though the level in your bank account probably doesn’t change too much in a particular year, and you may be more or less happy with where it is, a lot of new dollars come into your account each year from your current job. And then those dollars go out as expenses. So the vast majority of activity in your bank account is the addition of dollars to replace the ones you’ve already spent.

Same thing in the employment market.

We may be more or less happy with the overall rate of employment or unemployment, but the changeover from new employees coming in and old employees going out is far, far greater than the change in overall level.

Therefore: most hiring is replacement hiring. Which means that most companies are hiring all the time.

Second, some companies are always expanding. There are always sectors of the economy that are growing while others shrink. As an example, if your company has anything to do with Apple Inc. right now, you’re growing. Man, are you growing!

And that’s whether or not your company has anything to do whatsoever with technology. If you sell cardboard boxes to Apple, you’re growing. If you sell real estate maintenance to Apple, you’re growing. If you sell the little plastic biodegradable forks that the geniuses who design iPads use to eat their arugula salads at their gorgeous headquarters… guess what?… you’re growing.

So part of the job search is figuring out where’s the growth and where’s the shrink, and allocating your time accordingly.

With that, I’ll wish you the best of luck in your search this week, Readers!

