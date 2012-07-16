All Of These Big Companies Are Hiring Right Now

With the continuing challenges in the jobs picture, you’d think companies would have it too good?
Here are 50 of our employer friends looking to hire right now:
Microsoft
Citi
Verizon
PwC
ADP
Accenture
Kforce, Inc.
Novo Nordisk
Sears Holdings Management Corporation
Chrysler
HP
Coventry Health Care
Home Depot
Baxter
Avanade
Rosetta Stone
Amazon
Thomson Reuters
Macy’s
Mercer
UPS
Bloomberg
Pitney Bowes
Quintiles
GE Energy
Gentiva
UnitedHealth Group
Ingram Micro
Aon Hewitt
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Daiichi Sankyo
The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.
Hospira
Cox Communications
MR Elgin
DaVita, Inc.
Futurestep
Unisys
Owens Corning
VeriSign, Inc.
Georgia Pacific
Gallup
Oracle
Starbucks Coffee Company
GE Transportation
Sava Senior Care
Staples
Sierra Nevada Corporation
MasterBrand Cabinets
Quest Software
You might ask: how can that be? With the unemployment rate still above eight per cent, and the discourage rate even higher, how can it be that so many companies are hiring so many people?
Well, it’s two things, Readers.
First off, you have to remember that most hiring is replacement hiring. It’s not companies saying that they’re going to grow their workforce by leaps and bounds, rather, it’s companies replacing routine attrition that occurs as employees flow in and out of any organisation.
Think of it this way. Even though the level in your bank account probably doesn’t change too much in a particular year, and you may be more or less happy with where it is, a lot of new dollars come into your account each year from your current job. And then those dollars go out as expenses. So the vast majority of activity in your bank account is the addition of dollars to replace the ones you’ve already spent.
Same thing in the employment market.
We may be more or less happy with the overall rate of employment or unemployment, but the changeover from new employees coming in and old employees going out is far, far greater than the change in overall level.
Therefore: most hiring is replacement hiring. Which means that most companies are hiring all the time.
Second, some companies are always expanding. There are always sectors of the economy that are growing while others shrink. As an example, if your company has anything to do with Apple Inc. right now, you’re growing. Man, are you growing!
And that’s whether or not your company has anything to do whatsoever with technology. If you sell cardboard boxes to Apple, you’re growing. If you sell real estate maintenance to Apple, you’re growing. If you sell the little plastic biodegradable forks that the geniuses who design iPads use to eat their arugula salads at their gorgeous headquarters… guess what?… you’re growing.
So part of the job search is figuring out where’s the growth and where’s the shrink, and allocating your time accordingly.
With that, I’ll wish you the best of luck in your search this week, Readers!
