One Company's New Ad Campaign Is To Make Fun Of Petraeus And Romney

Taking a page out of the kick ’em when they’re down book of marketing, pharma boutique Help Remedies launched a marketing campaign advertising anti-nausea and headache medications to Mitt Romney and General David Petraeus.



One package reads: “Dear Gen. Petraeus, Sorry about the romantic difficulties. Maybe this will help?” The other, addressed to Romney after the election, says, “Dear Mitt, Sorry about last night.”

Help Remedies was started by two marketers and spent $12,500 in advertising last year.

It isn’t the only company to poke fun on downtrodden public figures this month.

Here are the ads:

