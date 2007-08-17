Help Plan The Next BarCampNYC

Rachel Clarke, a digital strategist at JWT and prolific blogger, is taking the lead and organising the next BarCampNYC. What the heck is BarCamp? We didn’t know either, so we did some research:



BarCamp is an ad-hoc gathering born from the desire for people to share and learn in an open environment. It is an intense event with discussions, demos, and interaction from participants.

Translation: geeks + big room + ideas.

Sunday, Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., Rachel will be setting up two offline meetings in Bryant Park (SE corner of 42nd and 6th, inside the park) to discuss things like coordination, sponsorship, venue, budget, tshirts, etc. We’ll try to make it to one of those sessions.

In the meantime, if you’re still curious, check out this YouTube video of LA nerds (including a younger, fresher-looking, pre-Mahalo Jason Calacanis) explaining the whole BarCamp philosophy.



