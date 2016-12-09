Help launch your business with a product to profit masterclass

Launching your own business can be a harrowing experience — unless you have a few industry pros in your corner. With the Product to Profit Masterclass, you’ll get instruction from three experts who will help you navigate through the toughest parts of launching a business.

Focusing on product creation and launch, this six-module masterclass will teach you the most efficient ways to build products, grow your audience, and price your goods for the highest return on your investment. Plus, you’ll also receive a discount on the Chimp Essentials MailChimp course, so you can take your knowledge even further.

Get the Product to Profit Masterclass for only $36.21 AUD [$27 USD] — over 90% off its usual $669 AUD retail price. Be sure to make your purchase soon, as this deal will be ending shortly.

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.