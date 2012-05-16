Help! I'm A BlackBerry Virgin!

Photo: Business Insider

RIM was nice enough to send me a BlackBerry Bold 9900 to play around with. The FedEx guy just dropped it off.I’ll admit right now that I have very little experience with BlackBerry phones. When it comes to covering mobile, I think iOS, Android, and even Windows Phone are the most important platforms out there.



Based on what our readers click on, they agree too. Based on what app developers tell me, they agree too. Based on what my friends and colleagues tell me, they agree too.

You get the idea.

But RIM is getting ready to do big things with BlackBerry. It’s coming out with a brand new mobile operating system called BlackBerry 10 later this year. BB10 will be completely different from the OS on BlackBerry phones right now. RIM gave the world a sneak peek at BB10 at its developers conference a few weeks ago. Some of it looks pretty good.

In the meantime, I’m going to be playing around with the current version of BlackBerry, which is confusingly called BlackBerry 7. (I’m not sure why RIM skipped BlackBerry 8 and 9.) My iPhone and Nexus S will sit on the sidelines. I’ll have my full review of the experience next week.

If you have any tips or tricks I should know about, let me know in the comments.

For now, here are my initial thoughts after using the Bold for an afternoon:

The build quality is incredible. This feels like a high-end device.

It’s going to take me a while to get used to the keyboard. It’s a bit awkward to tap the “alt” key before typing numbers. Also, I think my thumbs are too fat for the tiny keys.

The touchscreen is very responsive, but the screen is so small that I don’t think it’s necessary. You can control everything with the trackpad.

It was a pain in the butt to get my Google contacts on the phone. I had to download the Google sync app to get the job done.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.