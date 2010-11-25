Help Create This Crowd-Sourceable Map Of World's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Photo: Atlas von Loon via Wikimedia

This is part of my various Series on Venture Capital, Angel Investing and Entrepreneurial Culture.As described in this recent post, this mapping project evolved from that late night a few months ago when I decided to first map-out the Silicon Alley early-stage investor ecosystem. I wanted to provide a resource for entrepreneurs wherein they would be able to actually see the entire venture ecosystem in one glance. Due to much encouragement and postive feedback, I eventually created maps for Boston and then for Silicon Valley. This was of course not enough. I wanted these maps to be interactive and eventually, crowdsourceable. That’s when I reached out to my good buddy Shane Snow. As I’ve mentioned here before, he is a super-talented entrepreneur, hacker, designer and journalist extraordinaire who can basically do anything.



Well, after quite a bit of effort, I’m happy to say that today we’re releasing the next iteration of all this. We’ve now created a crowdsourceable global map of what we hope will one day be the entire world’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Either click here or on the global map icon on the right-hand side of my blog’s homepage to enter the map environment. You will find instructions for using the map there- it’s very straightforward.

So as this is the first pass we’ve made, we’re really asking for your help in adding investors to the map, in correcting mistakes we’ve made (which are no doubt many) and the like. You will see tabs above the map for adding investors and adding firms respectively. The map is meant to be crowdsourced and will only be as good as the effort put into it, so please weigh in!

Future releases will go beyond venture, angel, corporate investors and accelerators. We will be trying to comprehensively cover as many facets of the entrepreneurial ecosystem as possible in an easy to use manner- all in one place.

Thanks in advance for your help!

