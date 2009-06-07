Help analyse Obama's Health Care Bill

Patients United Now (which is anti-nationalized healthcare group) has posted what it claims is a copy of the forthcoming Obama healthcare bill. It looks like an early draft, and the first note on there is that more work is needed.



It’s 167 pages long on what’s a pretty wonky subject, so we’d love it if you took a stab at a few pages and let us know what you found out.

Full Bill (Now Searchable)



