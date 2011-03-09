Coming Soon: Helmets For Pitchers

Photo: Boston.com

The Boston Globe has an early look at the next wave of protective headgear, and it may be here sooner than you think.Peter Abraham got a press release from Easton yesterday introducing this helmet for pitchers which, “provide[s] protection to the most vulnerable areas of the head, without compromising comfort or performance.”



Abraham notes that pitchers might not immediately be thrilled about the appearance of the helmet, but various athletes have grown accustomed to bulky looking equipment over the years.

It’s no surprise that sports manufacturers are working to develop more anti-concussion helmets for all athletes, but we think it may be a while before this goes mainstream in baseball.

Hockey helmets became mandatory in the NHL in 1979, but players that were already in the league were given the option of whether to wear one, and Craig MacTavish played without a helmet as recently as 1997. A similar gradual change could occur in baseball, but barring a string of serious injuries that could prompt pitchers to be more open to wearing the helmet, we think this will be a slow change.

Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.