This Helmet Cam Footage From A Guy's Jump Off 1 World Trade Is Every Nightmare About Falling You Had

Caroline Moss

On September 30th, 2013, 4 skydiving enthusiasts took to the peak of 1 World Trade Center and leaped off the building, flying over the city before pulling parachutes and landing in the streets of Manhattan.

Now Andrew Rossig, James Brady, Marko Markovich and Kyle Hartwell are facing charges including burglary, reports NBC New York.

Helmet cam footage of the jump was posted to YouTube yesterday.

Here’s one of the men right as he jumps off 1 World Trade:

1WT JumpYouTube

Helmet cams were able to capture the view of the city from the perspective of the jumpers:

1WT2YouTube

And you can also see what it looks like to land:

1WT3YouTube

Here’s the full video:

