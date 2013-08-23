Helmet Cam Captures Speeding Motorcyclist Crashing Into A Bear

Canadian police have released video showing a speeding motorcyclist

crashing into a young black bearas it ran across the highway, AFP reports.

The video release, meant to warn others about the dangers of distracted driving, shows the first-person view of the motorcyclist on Highway 7 in Hope, British Columbia, accelerating to nearly 90 mph in less than 20 seconds.

AFP has more:

Police said in a statement that the driver was focused on his speedometer as part of a stunt and failed to see the bear until the last minute. He ended up with non-life-threatening injuries while the bear walked away.

Now watch the video:

