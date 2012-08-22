Here's Why The Feds Call The 'Hells Angels' A Criminal organisation

The Hells Angels have filed suit over the government’s bar on letting foreign members enter the United States, CNN reported Monday.



The group claims the U.S. government has violated both immigration law and the Constitution by dubbing the Hells Angels a “known criminal organisation.”

Despite its tough name, the Hells Angels claims it’s just a group “of motorcycle enthusiasts who have joined to ride motorcycles together, organise social events, fundraisers, parties and motorcycle rallies,” according to the CNN report.

So, why does the government believe those motorcyclists are also criminals? We decided to take a look at the alleged criminal past of the notorious motorcycle group to find out.

