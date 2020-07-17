Travel agent Helloworld is closing 5% of its stores as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt global travel

Image: Getty

Helloworld travel is closing 5% of its stores as amid the slump in global travel.

The company is also suspending franchise and marketing fees for its travel agents in Australia and New Zealand.

Helloworld is also launching a $50 million capital raise to weather the impacts of disrupted travel.

Helloworld is closing some of its stores amid the extended global travel disruptions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian based travel agency revealed its cost-saving measures amid the global travel slump, highlighting that around 5% of its franchisees have “elected to close”.

To supporting travel agents and brokers in Australia and New Zealand, the company is suspending franchise and marketing fees from April 1 2020 to March 31 2021. It’s also working with retail networks to promote available travel destinations as domestic travel starts to resume.

In June, Virgin Australia announced plans to double its capacity by early July, adding around 30,000 seats across 320 domestic flights. Earlier this month, Qantas added two new flight routes – Sydney to Byron Bay (Ballina) and flights to Orange – in a bid to boost tourism recovery.

“The company’s diversified businesses, which include a mix of domestic and international leisure travel, corporate travel and wholesale travel operations, are positioned to benefit from a recovery in 2021 and 2022,” Helloworld said in a statement to the ASX. “The company is already seeing an increase in domestic air and land bookings, aligned to planned capacity increases by domestic carriers.”

Internationally, Helloworld closed its offices in Manilla and Mumbai and divested its wholesale operation in the US.

The company also announced a $50 million equity raise to help with operating and capital expenditure until the end of 2022.

In March, Flight Centre announced the closure of 100 stores following uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

