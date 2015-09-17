Food delivery startup HelloFresh just hit unicorn status after raising €75 million in funding

German food delivery startup HelloFresh has raised €75 million (£54 million) in funding from Scottish investment firm Baille Gifford, Bloomberg reports.

The latest injection of funding has lifted the company’s valuation to €2.6 billion (£1.8 billion) from just €600 million (£438 million), after a €126 million (£103 million) Series E round in February. HelloFresh is backed by the Samwer brothers’ Rocket Internet, although the deal will see Rocket’s share in the company drop from 58.9% to 57.2%.

HelloFresh delivers weekly meal kits — a kind of gourmet grocery service that makes it easier for people to make fresh food at home. The boxes are packed full of fresh fruit or vegetables, and other ingredients. It already has 250,000 regular subscribers, and serves over four million meals a month in the US, UK, the Netherlands, Austria, Australia, Germany, and Belgium. HelloFresh hasn’t offered up profits for this year so far, but said it was earning revenues of €70 million (£51 million) in 2014.

It isn’t the only company serving up fresh ingredients that you can cook at home. London-based Shuttlecook texts users a daily recipe, and delivers the exact ingredients to their workplace. US competitor Blue Apron has also been valued at $US2 billion (£1.2 billion).

The company is thought to be considering an IPO, Reuters reports, but has yet to give an exact time frame for it.

Business Insider has reached out to HelloFresh and will update this article with any response.

