What It's Like Cooking With HelloFresh, A Food Startup That Just Raised $US50 Million

HelloFresh just raised $US50 million in a Series D round led by Insight Venture Partners.

Here’s how it works: you choose a box containing three to five recipes. Every week, HelloFresh delivers fresh ingredients in the right proportions to your door.

Each meal has anywhere from four to six steps. You should technically be able to make the meal under 30 minutes or less.

“We want it to be faster than calling for delivery,” HelloFresh cofounder Hamish Shephard told Business Insider.

HelloFresh ships over 1 million meals per month around the world. Compare that to competitor Blue Apron, the New York startup worth half-a-billion dollars. Blue Apron currently ships about 600,000 meals a month.

HelloFresh claims to make your life easier, healthier, and tastier. It also helps reduce food waste since it only purchases the food based on the number of orders it receives.

I’ve cooked two relatively successful meals thanks to HelloFresh. The first meal was delicious, but left a huge mess to clean up the next day.

The second meal was good, but it required a bit too much legwork. But thanks to HelloFresh, I chopped my very first onion!

Step one: get your chop on. This took me way longer than I expected it to, but it’s worth mentioning that this was the first time that I had ever chopped asparagus, an onion, and potatoes.

Megan Rose Dickey/Business Insider

Forming the meatballs wasn’t too hard.

But they were flattened within seconds of adding the additional ingredients on top.

All in all, about an hour later, it was a delicious meal.

