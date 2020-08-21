HelloFresh recalls meal kits containing onions linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 1,208 people

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images HelloFresh is the latest company to issue an onion recall.

On Wednesday, HelloFresh issued a recall for meal kits containing onions linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 1,208 people across the US and Canada.

The “urgent” recall notification advises customers to throw out any onions they received through the service from May 8 through July 31.

California-based Thomson International, Inc. produced the onions now linked to the salmonella outbreak; the onions are sold under a variety of brand names and may be difficult to identify.

The Food and Drug Administration is still investigating the cause of the outbreak, and advises consumers to be on the lookout for salmonella symptoms.

On Wednesday, HelloFresh became the latest company to issue a recall of onions potentially contaminated with salmonella.

“HelloFresh has been informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that it is conducting a voluntary recall of its onions due to the potential presence of salmonella bacteria,” the announcement reads.

At least 1,208 people across the US and Canada have been sickened by salmonella linked to onions produced by California-based supplier Thomson International, Inc.

The “urgent” recall notification advises customers to throw away any onions they received through the meal kit service from May 8 through July 31. Customers can check their meal kits’ product code to see if they have been impacted, but the company advises discarding all onions regardless.

The salmonella-linked onions were sold under a variety of brand names. Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Publix, Giant Eagle, and H-E-B, are among the grocers that have issued related recalls in past weeks. Grocery delivery service Imperfect Foods was also affected.

Bill Marler, a food safety lawyer, told Business Insider this month that consumers who aren’t sure where their onions came from should throw them out.

The Food and Drug Administration is still investigating the cause of the outbreak. In the meantime, the FDA advises consumers to be on the lookout for salmonella symptoms, which include “diarrhoea, fever, and abdominal cramps.” The FDA urges consumers who suspect they have salmonella to contact their healthcare providers.

