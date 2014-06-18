A Mum Torments Her Daughter In This New Hello Flo Ad [THE BRIEF]

Hello Flo has done it again. The tampon subscription service launched a new ad following the success of the popular “The Camp Gyno” ad from last summer. In the latest ad, “First Moon Party,” a girl fakes getting her period for the first time and has to suffer the consequences with a period-themed party thrown by her all-knowing mother.

Wendy’s is now reaching out to millennials. Adweek reports that the fast-food chain created a Snapchat account to promote the return of the much-loved Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger. Wendy’s snapped a photo of the burger and wrote “Take me back?” followed by a few emojis to share the news.

New York based agency Strawberry Frog has cut back on the size of its office. A statement from the agency’s parent company, APCO Worldwide, says some staff will be leaving as a result of the company’s size reduction.

Twitter released a study on Tuesday conducted by Twitter’s Social TV Lab and media buying agency Starcom MediaVest Group, which suggests that using Twitter with TV advertising can help increase brand awareness, among other things.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz went on “The Daily Show” last night to discuss the company’s new partnership with Arizona State University. Starbucks announced that it would be launching a new program for its employees who are seeking Bachelor’s degrees. The company will now provide free tuition to any employee who pursues a degree through ASU’s online programs and courses.

McCann named John Mescall, the man behind the Metro Train ads “Dumb Ways To Die,” the new executive creative director of McCann Australia.

Following a U.S. win at the World Cup on Monday, brands posted supportive (and sometimes witty) messages on Twitter to show support for the men’s national team.

Facebook launched a new photo sharing app called Slingshot that is pretty similar to Snapchat. The only major difference between the two is that Slingshot users have to send their own photos before they can open photos that are sent to them.

