Heller Bankruptcy Attorneys Learn It's Not Fun When The Judge Is Your Proofreader

A letter from a judge with pages of suggestions and multiple questions marks is rarely a good thing.



The attorneys involved in the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley firm Heller Ehrman no doubt had a sinking feeling last week when they received a 7-page letter from the judge responding to the draft joint liquidation plan they submitted.

As the ABA Journal notes, the judge was kind enough to offer grammar tips in addition to providing legal and technical advice.

The judge goes paragraph by paragraph of the plan, pointing out words they failed to define and instructing that, in paragraph 34.7, “its” be changed to “his.” (As shown above, he also questions — with three question marks — whether Jose should be Francisco.)

We sincerely do not mean to criticise, but instead to say we feel their pain. Nothing in the letter suggests any egregious errors, but it never feels good to be on the receiving end of 7 pages of challenges and suggestions.

Also, if you find yourself questioning the high fees of an attorney, read through this and ask how much you would charge to have to deal with this. (We kid, sort of.)

HellerJudgeLtr



