Hell, Yes, We Should legalise Drugs

Legalizing drugs is a no brainer for so many reasons.



1. Human Cost: In the land of the free why would a person be jailed for doing something they enjoy to their own body…ingesting some substance. Freedom and the Pursuit of Happiness are supposed to be inalienable rights, correct? People are in prison for this? Families torn apart? Lives ruined? This is far worse than the damage the drugs themselves due to people foolish enough to abuse them.

2. Cost to society in $: Law enforcement, prisons. All very expensive.

3. Missed tax opportunity. Huge industry even while illegal operating tax free. Also not tracking this industry distorts everything from GDP estimates to unemployment figures.

4. Quality. Lots of people use drugs. There are no standards, no regulations, no quality control. People exercising their inalienable right to use drugs are being poisoned by shady producers operating without oversight.

5. Biggest One…we hugely enrich our enemies. From terrorists to local organised crime to foreign cartels, everyone we despise is making huge profits off of drugs being illegal. The Taliban is a bunch of opium farmers. They profit not off of drugs but off of the premium price and limited competition that illegality itself creates. Think about it. Marijuana is a plant you pretty much smoke right off the branch…very little processing. In a legal world it would be no more expensive than oregano or tobacco. Almost the same thing for cocaine, opiates etc. These things are expensive and hugely profitable entirely because they are illegal. I wonder how much money is laundered (unbknownst to them I’d even concede) into anti-drug politicans, organisations and lobbyists for this reason alone.

6. Political Cost: Think our relationship with Mexico and other countries to the south is not negatively impacted by the fact that we are pretty much fiundng their organised criminals?

