Hell, Yes, We'll Have Exit Polls: Because You Can Handle The Truth

NEW: Exit Poll data finally coming in. Read latest here>.

EARLIER: The mainstream media wants to protect itself from accusations that it is being irresponsible by “calling” elections too early. Fine. But this means mainstream media is now too wimpy to report exit poll data.

Well, we don’t know about you, but we sure as hell want to know what the exit polls say, so we’ll be checking sites like Drudge, Huffington Post, Politico, and Five 30 Eight a zillion times today. And the moment they have something, we’ll bring it right to you.

Why?

Because you can handle the truth.

Exit polls are obviously NOT votes

Exit polls have been wrong before and will be again (this might be especially true this time, when some voters may refuse to admit to pollsters that they would shoot themselves before pulling the lever for a, shhhhhhh, African American)

Winning/losing exit polls does not mean you have won/lost the state. (Duh)

Yes, a landslide in east coast exit polls might persuade some west coast voters that it isn’t worth voting. But it also might persuade them that their guy is getting his butt kicked so they damn well better vote.

See you at the exit polls!

See Also:

Does Obama Dixville Notch Landslide Mean He’ll Win The Election?

McCain Stock Opens Election Day At New Low

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.